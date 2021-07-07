New cannabis farmers’ showcase kicks off July 10 in Laytonville

MENDOCINO Co., 7/6/21 — A new cannabis event is happening in Mendocino County this Saturday, showcasing the crops of over 15 local cannabis farmers at the “Mendocino County Producers’ Guild” event happening in Laytonville on July 10. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44550 Willlis Ave. in downtown Laytonville, and customers (limited to 21+ years of age) will be able to meet local farmers and purchase up to an ounce of cannabis, as well as food, non-alcoholic beverages and other items — although cannabis is not permitted to be consumed on site.* The Ten Mile Creek Watershed Council will receive 10% of all sales from the market.
“Get ready for a day in the sun, in a park-like setting where legacy farmers will showcase their cannabis flowers and share stories of their origin and heritage,” the event description states. Mendocino County residents may remembers that in previous years, there used to offer a variety of different cannabis farmers’ events offering direct sales from farmers. More recently, California’s commercial cannabis regulations have changed the way many people purchase and consume cannabis due to more complex permitting requirements, meaning opportunities to purchase cannabis directly from the farmer are increasingly rare. The Mendocino County Producers’ Guild event is designed to re-connnect cannabis consumers with farmers, as well as strengthen the local economy and environment, with event organizer describing the group as “We are a wildlife, watershed, and family friendly entity with a strong emphasis on community unity,” according to Guild’s website.
Participating farms include:
- McLovin Farms
- Spyrock Farms
- Dew Organic
- Swami Select
- Perrin Family Farm
- Earthworks Healing Farm
- Mendocino Natural Farms
- Nurturing Seed Farm/4 Winds LLC
- Redwood Remedies
- Up The Hill Farms
- Flatbed Ridge Farms
- HappyDay Farms
- Eel River Medicinals
- Mendocino Family Farm
- Sunbright Gardens
- Marvin Levin Land Management
- SEED707LLC
- Bee Haven Hill
- Top Branch Ranch
- WildLand Cannabis
- Emerald Dreams
- One Feather Ranch
- First Cut Farms
- Laughing Farm
- Big B’s Martyjuana Farm
- Infinity Farms
- Lovingly & Legally
- Waska Farms
*Editor’s note: this article has been updated with the correct location and additional event details.