New cannabis farmers’ showcase kicks off July 10 in Laytonville

MENDOCINO Co., 7/6/21 — A new cannabis event is happening in Mendocino County this Saturday, showcasing the crops of over 15 local cannabis farmers at the “Mendocino County Producers’ Guild” event happening in Laytonville on July 10. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44550 Willlis Ave. in downtown Laytonville, and customers (limited to 21+ years of age) will be able to meet local farmers and purchase up to an ounce of cannabis, as well as food, non-alcoholic beverages and other items — although cannabis is not permitted to be consumed on site.* The Ten Mile Creek Watershed Council will receive 10% of all sales from the market.

“Get ready for a day in the sun, in a park-like setting where legacy farmers will showcase their cannabis flowers and share stories of their origin and heritage,” the event description states. Mendocino County residents may remembers that in previous years, there used to offer a variety of different cannabis farmers’ events offering direct sales from farmers. More recently, California’s commercial cannabis regulations have changed the way many people purchase and consume cannabis due to more complex permitting requirements, meaning opportunities to purchase cannabis directly from the farmer are increasingly rare. The Mendocino County Producers’ Guild event is designed to re-connnect cannabis consumers with farmers, as well as strengthen the local economy and environment, with event organizer describing the group as “We are a wildlife, watershed, and family friendly entity with a strong emphasis on community unity,” according to Guild’s website.

Participating farms include:

McLovin Farms

Spyrock Farms

Dew Organic

Swami Select

Perrin Family Farm

Earthworks Healing Farm

Mendocino Natural Farms

Nurturing Seed Farm/4 Winds LLC

Redwood Remedies

Up The Hill Farms

Flatbed Ridge Farms

HappyDay Farms

Eel River Medicinals

Mendocino Family Farm

Sunbright Gardens

Marvin Levin Land Management

SEED707LLC

Bee Haven Hill

Top Branch Ranch

WildLand Cannabis

Emerald Dreams

One Feather Ranch

First Cut Farms

Laughing Farm

Big B’s Martyjuana Farm

Infinity Farms

Lovingly & Legally

Waska Farms

*Editor’s note: this article has been updated with the correct location and additional event details.