Submissions deadline extended for youth artists show: what inspires you? (updated)

UPDATE 3/10/22: The deadline for submissions has been extended until March 20, 2022 — more information about how to submit is included below.

Original: MENDOCINO Co., 2/23/22 — Do you know a young artist who might want to join a group art show? The Deep Valley Arts Collective is asking for submissions for an upcoming show, planned to begin April 1, 2022. The call for entries is open to those 18-years and younger until March 13.

Here’s all the details:

The Deep Valley Arts Collective invites youth aged 18 and under to submit artwork to our upcoming youth group exhibition: WHAT INSPIRES YOU? at MEDIUM Art Gallery.

We invite artists aged 18 and under to create a piece of art influenced by the person, thing, or idea that inspires you – a loved one, a walk in nature, a favorite memory, a vision of the future, and more. Get creative, get messy, and share what’s important to you. All mediums will be considered.

All submitted artwork will be included in the online portion of the show on our website. Due to limited gallery space, select artwork juried by the Deep Valley Arts Collective board will be displayed in person. Pieces chosen for in-person display have the option to be listed for sale with no commission fee.

No entry fee, limit one entry per artist age 18 and under

Work must be 11”x14” or smaller and hang-ready*

Deadline for entries: Sunday, March 13th, 2022, 11:59 PM PST

Opening reception: Friday, April 1st 2022, 12:00-8:00PM PST

The show runs through Sunday, May 22, 2022

To submit, go to www.deepvalleyarts.org/call-for-entry

The Deep Valley Arts Collective is a Mendocino County-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes in the transformative power of making and experiencing art. Formed in 2020, our mission is to create a culture that nurtures artists’ development and success while contributing to the well-being of our community. For more information visit our website at www.deepvalleyarts.org or by phone at 707-234-8667.

*Work should be matted and framed with appropriate hardware for hanging. For questions about getting work “hang-ready,” email us at [email protected].