Public health workers find recalled infant formula found in Mendocino County homes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan, and Mendocino County health workers say they’ve found cans of the recalled formula on recent in-home visits in multiple communities. Mendocino County Public Health is warning parents and caregivers that certain cans of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare may be contaminated. More information is available at the FDA’s website or from the press release below:

