Highway 101 closed north of Laytonville due to hazmat spill, “prolonged” closure anticipated (updated 10:30 a.m.)

MENDOCINO Co., 3/26/22 — U.S. Highway 101 is temporarily closed in both directions south of the intersection with Bell Spring Road, north of Laytonville. The closure is currently in both directions, around Branscomb Road to the south and Cummings to the north, and there is been no estimated time of re-opening. Drivers are recommended to find alternate routes.

The road closure is due to a single vehicle traffic collision involving an overturned semi-truck, which has required a hazardous materials clean-up. One hazardous materials team is currently on the scene conducting clean-up efforts, according to staff at the Garberville office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and another crew is on the way to assist as of 10:30 a.m..

The Mendocino Voice spoke with CHP’s Sargent Will, who said he anticipated a prolonged closure of a minimum of six hours, starting 10:30 a.m. Saturday, which would mean the soonest the road would re-open would be later Saturday afternoon — but could take much longer. He said residents of Bell Springs and others who live within the highway closure area with proof of residence are being provided access to return home, but through traffic is closed to ensure clean-up crews can remove the hazardous materials. Will confirmed there is no danger to waterways from the spill at this time, but could not provide additional information about the exact composition of the materials spill at this time.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.