Are you ready for wildfire season? Virtual forum happening March 31

MENDOCINO Co., 3/19/22 — With California facing another historically dry year, when exactly “wildfire season” starts is an increasingly hazardous question to guess. This winter, local organizations and statewide agencies have been preparing for the hotter months, and there are a lot of easy things that Mendocino County residents can do now to improve emergency preparedness well before the time to potentially evacuate arrives.

On March 31 at 6:30 p.m., Willits Economic Localization will be holding a virtual forum moderated by District 3 Supervisor John Haschak with a panel of representatives from local fire agencies and the county. The forum will cover what public agencies are doing to prepare for wildfires, and what residents can do as well.

We’ll be continuing to cover articles about wildfire preparedness in the coming months, but we recommend checking out The Voice’s Wildfire and Emergency Guide, where we’ve compiled a bunch of official information and useful links to help you navigate emergencies.

Here’s the announcement from WELL:

FIRE: ARE YOU READY?

THURS., MARCH 31, 6:30PM

By Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81586789184?

What are public agencies doing to prepare?

How can YOU be prepared?

Moderated by Supervisor John Haschak

Invited Panelists:

Scott Cratty, Mendocino FireSafe Council

Bill Carter, Little Lake Fire District Chief

Jon Noyer, Brooktrails Fire District Chief

Brentt Blaser, Co. Office of Emergency Services

Keith Rutledge, Sherwood Firewise

Drew Rhodes, CalFire Cell Leader

Sponsored by WELL (Willits Economic Localization)