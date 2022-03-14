Adventist Health Mendocino Coast now offering 3-D mammography

A photo of the 3-D mammography machine and examination room at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital, photo provided.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/19/22 — Breast cancer is best treated if caught early, and thanks to gifts made through the Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation, there is now a 3-D mammogram machine available at the Adventist Health Mendocino Coast hospital. The technology facilitates better imaging, which can help diagnose breast cancer sooner.

Here’s the announcement from Adventist Health:

Continuing its mission to bring advanced healthcare local, Adventist Health  Mendocino Coast is pleased to announce the installation and services of a new GE 3D mammogram machine. As a  result of a generous gift from the Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation, improved technology designed to  help detect and diagnose breast cancer or other conditions is a reality. Early detection of breast cancer has been  shown to reduce treatment time and lead to more successful outcomes. 

“We are extremely grateful to the Mendocino Coast Healthcare Foundation for this essential technology which  can help save lives,” says Judy Leach, Administrator of Adventist Health Mendocino Coast. “The generosity of the  Healthcare Foundation, coupled with funds from Adventist Health and facility retrofitting by the Mendocino  Healthcare District helped create greater access to high-quality healthcare close to home.” The process of  installing, testing, and credentialing the new technology—enhanced by implementing a team of new radiologists  and compassionate clinical expertise—is creating an improved patient experience. 

The best way to beat breast cancer is to find it early. Regular mammographs can find problems earlier when they  are easier to treat, and sometimes even before cancer has spread. A 3D screening is more accurate and results in  fewer false positive results. Ultimately, resulting in less worry and anxiety for women. 

The GE 3D mammography offers significant advantages in detecting breast cancer in those who may have denser  breast tissue because the 3D image allows the radiologist to see through those areas like they never have before.  Studies have demonstrated that 3D mammography results in a 29% increase in detection of all breast cancers and  a 41% increase in detection of invasive breast cancers. 

The 3D mammography machine was funded by private donations and an estate gift from the Jack and Mary  Thomas Trust, which has provided the foundation with funding for several pieces of advanced medical equipment  over time. “For close to 40 years, we’ve been able to upgrade the hospital’s infrastructure to a level of quality far  and above what other rural communities have,” says Mary Kate McKenna, Executive Director of the Mendocino  Coast Healthcare Foundation. “We feel these investments are critical for making health care in our community  efficient and accessible, and ensuring that quality care is available locally.”

To receive your yearly mammogram, please call our Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Medical offices at 707- 961-4631 to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider. For more information, please visit:  https://www.adventisthealth.org/mendocino-coast/services/medical-imaging/

