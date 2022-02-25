State Sen. McGuire, Sup. Haschak, and Sheriff Kendall holding town hall focused on northern Mendocino March 2

MENDCINO Co., 2/24/22 — A virtual town hall event focused specifically on northern Mendocino County is happening on March 2, and residents are invited to participate and ask questions. The event is hosted by State Senator Mike McGuire, and will include District 3 Supervisor John Haschak and Mendocino County Sheriff Matth Kendall.

Here’s the information from McGuire’s office:

Who: Senator Mike McGuire, Supervisor John Haschak, and Sheriff Matt Kendall

What: Senator Mike McGuire’s Northern Mendocino County Town Hall

When: Wednesday, March 2nd at 6:30 pm

How to attend: RSVP today by clicking here! After you RSVP, we’ll email the call-in number and video livestream link.

Questions about the Town Hall: Email or call us at 707-468-8914.