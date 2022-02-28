Prescribed burn scheduled in Yorkville area Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MENDOCINO Co., 2/28/22 — Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit is planning a controlled burn Tuesday, March 1, to reduce burnable wildland fuels in the Yorkville area of unincorporated southern Mendocino County. A Cal Fire press release announcing the burn says it will be north of Cloverdale and south of State Highway 128 in the area of Upper Rancheria Creek from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, and may be canceled over safety concerns. People in the area can expect to see aircraft and smoke.

“The primary goal of this prescribed burn is to reintroduce fire as a natural element of the ecosystem,” Cal Fire spokesperson Patricia Austin wrote. “An additional goal is to improve wildlife habitat by inducing new shoots from sprouting species to increase forage production, with islands of unburned fuel left within the burned area to provide shelter for small mammals.”

You can read the original release below: Yorkville-VMP-MAR-1-2022

