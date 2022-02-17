Mendocino National Forest reopens several campgrounds and trails

MENDOCINO Co., 2/17/22 — The United States Forest Service (USFS) has reopened a number of developed campgrounds and trailheads in the Mendocino National Forest ahead of this holiday weekend, although certain sites and areas remain closed after the Ranch and August Complex fires. More information about recreational opportunities in the forest, including details about specific campgrounds, can be found on the forest’s website.

Here’s the announcement from USFS:

WILLOWS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 — Mendocino National Forest is opening several developed recreational campgrounds and trailheads to the public on Feb. 16, 2022, ahead of the Presidents Day weekend.

Current information on campgrounds and trailheads can be found on the forest website.

Several campgrounds and trailheads identified in Forest Order 08-22-01 remain closed due to safety hazards from the 2018 Ranch Fire and 2020 August Complex.

These recreation sites remain closed to the public:

Forest Trail No. 85463

Cedar Camp Campground

Copper Butte Trailhead

Hammerhorn Campground

Kingsley Glade Campground

Lower Nye Campground

Plaskett Meadows Campground

Smokehouse Ridge Trailhead

Soldier Ridge Trailhead

Sugar Springs Campground

Sugarfoot Campground

West Crocket Trailhead

West Crocket Campground

Forest officials remind visitors to continue recreating responsibly.

“We want visitors to have fun, but we ask everyone to make smart decisions,” said Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson.

“Let someone know where you’re going. Bring extra supplies and pack out your trash. It’s also a good idea to carry a satellite phone in case of an emergency. Downed trees and falling limbs continue to be a hazard on the forest. Visitors should bring a chainsaw and plan for alternate routes in case roads become impassable.”