Free trees available to Ukiah residents through “releaf” program

MENDOCINO Co., 2/2/22 — The City of Ukiah has recently received funding to launch a “Relief Tree Planting Fund,” which will distribute free native tree species to Ukiah property owners in order to increase shade cover and reduce the overall urban temperature. Residents interested in “adopting a tree” can work with a city horticulturalist to select a species for their site, and then will need to commit to watering the tree several times month once it has been planted.

Property owners interested in participating should email Marianne Davison at [email protected] Here’s the announcement from the city:

The City of Ukiah has been awarded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino County for its “Releaf Tree Planting Fund”. The goal of this project is to plant native trees that will help shade the sidewalk and street and to decrease the overall heat in the City of Ukiah. Shade from the tree can also help cool residential homes as well. Through our CATS program, property owners at selected sites will receive a free tree planted by city staff that will be outfitted with a “tree gator” watering pouch. Participants will be required to “adopt” the tree and agree to add water to the watering pouch once or twice per month. Residents who decide to participate will have a City of Ukiah horticulturist assess their site at their property and work with them to select a tree from our approved list. The City of Ukiah horticulturist will then plant the tree for the resident and instruct on tree care. If you are a City of Ukiah resident and are interested in planting a tree on your property, please contact Marianne Davison at [email protected]