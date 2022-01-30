Remembering Tony “The Mic” James Anderson (obituary)

The following is a submitted obituary. The Mendocino Voice welcomes obituary submissions and publishes them free-of-charge for any North Coast resident or family. Contact us at [email protected].

Tony “The Mic ” James Anderson, left us at 60 years young, Fort Bragg Native and Local his entire life. Born July 27th, 1961 passed away in Fort Bragg January 13, 2022 where he lived and loved. Fort Bragg the home to his larger than life 60 years where Tony was a friend to all. Tony was generous and dedicated to his community and an intelligent man with knowledge beyond what you can imagine. Joining his father Einar and mother Peggy, sister Jean Ann Peterson (survived by husband Peter Peterson, sons Allen and Brian Peterson) and survived by brother Robert Anderson (wife Emmi Anderson) and each and every one of you in this inspiring community. Tony was devoted to the Town of Fort Bragg and he touched every heart and soul that came through this small town. He was a local Sports Announcer for over 20 years as well as Bingo caller at the Catholic Church and avid Zumba and water aerobics participant at the CV Starr Center. Most recently he was keeping all the staff and volunteers and even the clients at the Fort Bragg Food Bank nourished mind, body and soul. He was Santa for every kid in town for years and his Jolly spirit lasted year around. Tony was willing to help in any way he could at CV Starr, the Food Bank and the Schools, never worrying about getting the credit. Tony hated to see anything wasted and would recycle anything he could to someone who needed it. He was a talented umpire, chef, storyteller and auctioneer.He was simply the best and he will be missed for years to come. Tony always had a smile and always had a hug for those near and dear to him and was an enthusiastic man with sports knowledge that was unmatched. He was a loving and giving man and his love for baking The Biscuits and Cinnamon Rolls Deliveries to his favorite people will forever be a memory we all cherish and keep in our hearts. Gone but NEVER forgotten. Our Guy, Our Love, Our Tony.

Team Tony Members- we are planning and will be announcing the Celebration Of Life for Tony which will be held in the next month as we are planning a safe and sunny event to celebrate and share our stories and memories and love for each other and for Tony The Mic Anderson, Small Town Legend, Everyone’s Hero. 222

Tony James Anderson, photo submitted by Angela Dominguez.