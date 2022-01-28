PG&E offers optional free wood removal for land owners impacted by 2021 wildfires

MENDOCINO Co., 1/28/22 — Property owners who had trees cut down by PG&E during the 2021 wildfires will be able to request an optional free wood removal service from the company. In Mendocino County, this service is open to people who own land that was impacted by the Hopkins Fire; the complete list is included below. To participate, property owners will need to send permission in writing.

PG&E is currently beginning to contract land owners who might be eligible as well as continue vegetation management and wildfire safety efforts around Northern California. More information is available at www.pge.com/woodmanagement; if you have questions about the program call 1-877-295-4949 or email [email protected].

Here’s the announcement from PG&E:

Advertisements

NORTH COAST, Calif. — In response to customer and community feedback, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is offering customers free removal of large-diameter wood from trees that were cut down for safety during the company’s 2021 wildfire response.

As PG&E worked to quickly and safely restore power during the 2021 wildfire season, crews inspected and cut down hazardous trees that posed a potential safety risk to crews and electric equipment. The work was done in coordination with agencies responding to the wildfires.

Advertisements

With this work now largely complete, PG&E is offering landowners the opportunity to have trees that were cut down for safety removed from their property, provided it is safe to do so.

Because the wood is the landowner’s property, removal of the wood is optional and landowners must provide written permission to PG&E to have the wood removed. PG&E is in the process of reaching out to impacted landowners to offer the removal services and provide permission forms.

Earlier this year, PG&E and contractor crews began removing and disposing of large-diameter wood from 2020 wildfires. PG&E recently expanded the voluntary program to encompass 2021 wildfires.

If approved by the landowner, PG&E will be removing wood debris from trees cut down for safety in response to the following wildfires:

Anderson Fire

Cache Fire

Caldor Fire

Dixie Fire

Fawn Fire

Hopkins Fire

KNP Complex Fire

Linda Falls Fire

McFarland Fire

Monument Fire

North Complex Fire

River Fire (Colfax, Oakhurst)

Salt Fire

Washington Fire

PG&E contractor crews will be performing this work and can provide identification upon request. Customers with questions about the Wood Management Program can call 1-877-295-4949 or email [email protected].

Advertisements

For additional information about the program or to download the permission form for wood debris removal in 2021 fire footprints, visitwww.pge.com/woodmanagement.