Youngest person to die from Covid-19 is Mendocino County’s 100 fatality during the pandemic

MENDOCINO Co., 12/10/21 — A vaccinated Fort Bragg resident, who was less than 18-years-old and had comorbidities, is Mendocino County’s most recent fatality from Covid-19, according to an announcement from public health today. This most recent death marks the tragic milestones of 100 lives lost to Covid-19 in Mendocino County during the course of the pandemic, as well as the youngest local person so far to die from the virus. Two other deaths from Covid-19 were also reported this week: a 63-year-old man and a 62-year man from Willits, who were both unvaccinated.

The county’s previous youngest deaths from Covid-19 were residents in their mid-30s. Recently, the county’s average daily rate of positive new cases has been increasing, and as of today, stands at more than 21 new cases a day. In total, 8,372 Mendocino County residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic started. The county’s most current Covid-19 data can be found here; the highest current numbers of active cases are in Ukiah, Willits, and Covelo.

Vaccination clinics are currently underway around the county as well as a number of schools, and booster shots have been approved for all residents 18 years and above. The county’s most recent vaccination breakthrough case rate is 657 cases out of 55,106 vaccinated residents, putting the local vaccination efficacy rate at over 98%.

The last media appearance by Mendocino County’s Public Health Office Dr. Andrew Coren was on November 5, 2021, and at that time Coren said the next media event would be in three weeks.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County Public Health:

Public Notice: A Mendocino County resident recently passed away from COVID-19. Our

thoughts are with all of their family and friends.

Death #100: Minor less than 18 years old from Fort Bragg area; fully vaccinated with

comorbidities.

Public Health asks all Mendocino County residents to think about the ways they are protecting

themselves and their families from COVID-19. When in doubt, consult with and follow all CDC

and CDPH guidance. Vaccination, masking, and social distancing remain the best tools for

combating COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated people over age 16 should strongly consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine

booster to improve immunity. If you have questions about boosters or vaccines in general,

speak with your doctor, or call Public Health at 707-472-2759. To find the nearest vaccine clinic

in your area, please visit the Public Health website at: www.mendocinocounty.org/covid19