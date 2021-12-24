Parts of Mendocino County have a White Christmas in the forecast, but not ’til Saturday night

MENDOCINO Co., 12/24/21 — Snow is in the forecast for Mendocino County this Christmas, but it may not arrive until after dark in most areas. Precipitation has already begun with rain and scattered hail in some areas along the coast. Snowfall will start in the mountains, but will slowly reach lower elevations around Saturday night or Sunday morning.

“We expect snow levels to fall to 500 feet,” said National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Jonathan Garner.

Some amount of snow is expected in interior portions of the county includingUkiah, Willits and Laytonville. A winter storm watch is in place for Ukiah, and a winter storm warning has been issued for northern parts of Mendocino County near Laytonville. Northeast Mendocino County, including Round Valley and Covelo, is expected to see some of the heaviest storm activity. The hills and mountains around Laytonville are also likely to be impacted.

There is a high probability of below freezing temperatures along portions of the northwest California coast Tuesday morning. Elsewhere, temperatures in the teens will be likely across the valleys of Trinity and northeast Mendocino Counties. Protect plants, pets, and pipes. pic.twitter.com/0aCmKCbANw — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) December 24, 2021

Then on Tuesday, inland temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the morning, with forecasts around 25 degrees in Laytonville, 29 degrees in Ukiah and 35 degrees in Fort Bragg. Temperatures may drop below 20 degrees in the area around Round Valley. Forecasters are warning people to protect their “pets, plants and pipes.”

Winter weather conditions will make road travel difficult, and Garner advised readers to be especially cautious about hail, which can quickly create icy, slippery driving conditions. If caught in a hail storm, drivers are advised to slow down, avoid slamming on the brakes and avoid overcorrecting, if possible.

Hail showers will spread inland across the coast of northwest California today through Monday morning. Hazardous driving conditions will be possible across hail covered roadways…this includes the highway 101 corridor. Drive cautiously if you encounter hail! pic.twitter.com/zHQomo2c6q — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) December 24, 2021

You can find our helpful list of winter weather info resources to check for specific weather forecasts and current road conditions in your area below. Conditions may vary across the North Coast, and these links will provide updates from official agency sources:

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: