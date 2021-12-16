Holiday food distribution from Ukiah Unified happening Sat. Dec. 18 — Distribución de alimentos de UUSD para las fiestas el sábado, 18 de diciembre

MENDOCINO Co., 12/16/21 — Free food is available for any child 18 years old and younger through the ongoing food distribution program at the Ukiah Unified School District, and this Saturday, there will be a special holiday meal available. The meal will include frozen ham, potatoes, apples, stuffing, biscuit ingredients, cornbread or rolls, and milk; distribution will take place at Ukiah High from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here’s the announcement:

UUSD Holiday Meal Distribution – Saturday, December 18, 2021

The festive elves from Food Service are up to their usual tricks! They are teaming up with volunteers from Ukiah Unified to provide all of the fixings for a special free holiday meal this Saturday, December 18, at Ukiah High School from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Food items include a fully-cooked, large frozen spiral ham, a bag of potatoes, a bag of apples, a box of stuffing, biscuit mix, cornbread mix or dinner rolls, and milk. We are excited to offer FREE FOOD for ANY CHILD 18 years or younger.

Please reach out to your school for support or call 707-472-5003. Don’t forget to read with your kids over the break, and Happy Holidays from everyone at Ukiah Unified!•••••••

Distribución de alimentos de UUSD para las fiestas el sábado, 18 de diciembre de 2021

Los festivos elfos de Servicios de alimentos siguen con sus trucos. Se han juntado con voluntarios de Ukiah Unified para ofrecer todos los ingredientes para una comida especial y gratis para las fiestas este sábado, 18 de diciembre en Ukiah High School de las 8:00 a.m., a las 4:00 p.m.

Entre los alimentos tenemos un jamón grande totalmente cocinado, cortado en espiral, una bolsa de papas, una bolsa de manzanas, una caja de relleno, mezcla para panecillos, mezcla para pan de harina de maíz o panecillos y leche. Nos complace ofrecer ALIMENTOS GRATIS para TODOS LOS NIÑOS menores de 18 años.

Si necesitan ayuda, llamen a su escuela, dejen un mensaje, si no les regresan la llamada, pueden llamar al 707-472-5003. No se olviden de leer con sus niños durante las vacaciones. Felices fiestas para ustedes de parte de todos nosotros en Ukiah Unified.