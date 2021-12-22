Driver arrested in suspected DUI collision that kills 1, injures 3 more near Ukiah

MENDOCINO Co., 12/22/21 — One man was killed and three more people were injured Tuesday evening in a head-on collision that resulted in a suspected DUI arrest near the edge of Ukiah city limits, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Ukiah resident Ezekial Guzman, 35, was headed east on Talmage Road around 6:45 p.m. when his 2001 Chevrolet Malibu crossed into westbound traffic and struck a 2019 Ford Fusion just east of Hastings Road.

There were two passengers in Guzman’s car, one of whom died. Authorities have not yet released his identity. Guzman and his other passenger were transported to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Nobody in that vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP report.

The driver of the Ford Fusion has been identified as a 38-year-old man from Potter Valley. He was wearing his seatbelt, but still suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley.

Investigators suspect that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in this collision and the resulting death. Records indicate that Guzman has been placed under arrest, but as of 9 a.m. this morning he had not appeared in booking logs for the Mendocino County Jail yet.

The case is still under investigation, according to the CHP, and they’re asking anyone with additional information about the circumstances of the fatal crash or events that preceded it to call them at 707-467-4420.

