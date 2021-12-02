CHP conducting an enforcement campaign today on Hwy 101 in Mendocino and Humboldt counties

MENDOCINO Co., 12/2/21 — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be conducting a enforcement campaign along U.S. Highway 101 in Mendocino and Humboldt counties today, focusing on traffic safety awareness. There were “total of 1521 crashes occurred on US-101 in Mendocino and Humboldt counties, causing 535 injuries and killing a total of 32 people,” in 2019 and 2020, according to the announcement, and deputies will “target US-101 in Mendocino and Humboldt counties with increased traffic safety operations to educate and, if necessary, take appropriate enforcement action on drivers who violate traffic laws along this major corridor route.”

Here’s the full announcement from CHP: