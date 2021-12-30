CDFW funds multiple salmon habitat restoration projects in Mendocino County and across the North Coast

MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/21 — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently announced more than $9 million in grants towards salmon habitat restoration projects, including seven such projects in Mendocino County. The specific projects include projects in Brandon Gulch, the East Branch North Fork of Big River, the Garcia River estuary, the Albion River and Tom Bell Creek, the South Fork of the Eel River, Soda Creek, and Dry Dock Gulch pond.

Here’s the announcement from CDFW, and you can find more details about the specific project at this link:

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) today announced the selection of 15 projects that will receive funding for the restoration, enhancement and protection of anadromous salmonid habitat in California watersheds.

The grants, which total $9.7 million, were awarded through CDFW’s Fisheries Restoration Grant Program (FRGP). FRGP was first established in 1981 and since 2000, has included funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund, established by Congress to reverse the declines of Pacific salmon and steelhead throughout California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.

“As 2021 draws to an end, while we reflect upon prolonged drought and seasonal wildfires, we must also maintain our focus on the importance of the work California restoration practitioners undertake,” CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said. “These awarded projects represent a new year of extraordinary efforts to address the challenges to California’s ecosystems through the hard work, dedication and passion of those Californians working to restore habitat for these iconic species.”

In response to the 2021 Fisheries Habitat Restoration Grant Solicitation, CDFW received 61 proposals requesting more than $35.9 million in funding. As a competitive grant program, proposals underwent a rigorous technical review that included CDFW and NOAA scientists.

The 15 approved projects will further the objectives of state and federal fisheries recovery plans, including removing barriers to fish migration, restoring riparian habitat, recovering wildfire impacts detrimental to rivers and creating a more resilient and sustainably managed water resources system (e.g., water supply, water quality and habitat) that can better withstand drought conditions. These projects further the goals of California’s Water Action Plan and CDFW’s State Wildlife Action Plan, as well as addressing limiting factors specified in state and federal recovery plans.

The list of approved projects is available on the FRGP web page.