New “climate stewards” course will begin at HREC in 2022 — registration open now

MENDOCINO Co., 11/15/21 — Beginning in January, the University of California Hopland Research and Extension (HREC) will be launching a new “climate stewards” program, helping residents learn “how climate is changing natural and social systems, and what they can do to improve ecosystem and community resilience,” according to the announcement. The program is a combination of online and in-person classes and field trips, and will focus on “fire, water and stewardship,” with guest speakers and activities to identify methods of building community resilience. The University of California Climate Stewards course is similar to the naturalist program previously held at HREC and around the state.

Registration for the class is open now, and the course will take place from January through March, 2022. Anyone aged 18 years and over can attend, and funds are available to assist with registration costs for those unable to pay the full amount. You can register at https://bit.ly/climstewards.

Here’s the announcement from HREC:

As international negotiations on climate change continue at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), a new class is being offered to support local action against climate change. The Hopland Research and Extension Center is excited to offer a brand-new certification course in 2022: the UC Climate Stewards program. Participants in this course will learn how climate is changing natural and social systems, and what they can do to improve ecosystem and community resilience.

The UC Climate Stewards course will introduce participants to social-emotional resilience and trauma-aware practices, climate change communication, climate science, and community resilience planning.

“Our hybrid of class discussions with self-paced online learning, and field-based activities will integrate locally relevant themes of fire, water and stewardship,” said class instructor Jennifer Riddell PhD. “We’ll have guest speakers, independent field trips and activities to learn about and discuss the principles and practices towards increasing community and ecosystem resilience to fire, drought and floods.”

Who can sign up to become a Climate Steward? Anyone aged 18 and over.

UC Climate Stewards is a brand new program of the UC ANR California Naturalist Program, and follows their successful learning model, designed to create a community of practicing Climate Stewards.

Registration is now open at https://bit.ly/climstewards. An equity pricing model allows participants to choose their registration fee between $200 and $400 based on the individual capacity to pay the full registration fee. Hopland REC donor funds will support the costs of those who are unable to pay the total amount.

The 10-week course will meet online, and occasionally in-person, once a week on Wednesday evenings from Jan. 5 to March 2, with three Saturday field trips on Jan. 22, Feb. 12, Feb. 26 and graduation on March 5, 2022.

In-person class discussion meetings and field days will incorporate COVID-19 safety protocols.

About the University of California Hopland Research and Extension Center:

The Hopland Research and Extension Center is a multidisciplinary research and education facility run by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources. As a steward of more than 5,300 acres of oak woodland, grassland, chaparral and riparian environments, the center aims to maintain and enhance ecosystem integrity through applied research, adaptive management and educational activities, while also supporting working landscapes, with diverse agricultural products and recognized ecosystem services derived from these landscapes.

About University of California Cooperative Extension:

UC Cooperative Extension is a network of UC researchers and educators who work together to develop and provide science-based information to solve locally relevant economic, agricultural, natural resource, youth development and nutrition issues.

UCCE advisors live and work in every California county, applying research from the University of California to help local businesses and entire communities thrive. In turn, our experts partner with local innovators to develop and disseminate best practices through UC’s expansive local and global networks. Some of our programs include 4-H Youth Development, UC Master Gardeners, California Naturalist, Expanded Food and Nutrition Education, and the Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program.