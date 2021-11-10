Hwy 162 still closed more than 24 hours after crashed propane truck sprung a leak

MENDOCINO Co., 11/10/21 — Highway 162 remains closed halfway from U.S. 101 to Dos Rios today, more than 24 hours after an eastbound big-rig hauling propane crashed near Outlet Creek. A valve ruptured, causing the compressed gas to leak, and at one point the scene of the crash was enveloped in a visible cloud of vapor. Hazardous materials personnel have been deployed to the scene, and as of noon they were still working to offload the remaining gas with no estimate for when the road would reopen. Officer Rick Fowler with the Garberville office of the California Highway Patrol said additional information would be available this afternoon.

