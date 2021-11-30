Free community ice skating day in Ukiah on Dec. 5

MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/21 — The City of Ukiah will be re-opening the ice skating rink known as “Ukiah on Ice” this year on Saturday, Dec. 4, and admission on the first day will be free for community members due to a sponsorship from Adventist Health. The community ice skating day will also feature performances, and free dance classes, and concessions will be available.

The ice rink will be open through January 9 — more details available here.

Here’s the announcement from Adventist Health:

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley to Host Free Community Ice Skating Day at the Ukiah on Ice Rink November 30, 2021 – Adventist Health is pleased to present a Free Ice Skating Day for the community as a presenting sponsor of this event. On December 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Ukiah on Ice, skating rink located at Alex Thomas Plaza in Ukiah will be open to all for a day out on the ice. The day will offer free ice skating, great music provided by DJ Larry Thompson, cookies, face painting, the Blue Zones team on site to provide information on their continued well being work and much more. There will also be local organizations such as SPACE at the event holding two performances at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for audiences and offering free, public dance lessons for 15 minutes after each performance. Join the Adventist Health team and local community for a fun day as they kick-off the holiday season with their friends, families and neighbors in the community.