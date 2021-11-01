Christmas tree permits available for Mendocino National Forest beginning Nov. 2

MENDOCINO Co., 11/1/21 — It’s that time of year again, when Christmas tree permits become available from the Mendocino National Forest, for only $10 per household, beginning on Tuesday, November 2. Permits can be purchased at the Covelo, Upper Lake, and Willits offices of the Mendocino National Forest, as well as at various local retailers and by mail (see the details below). Permits must be used this year and Christmas trees are only allowed to be cut from specific locations — the United States Forest Service will provide a map to permittees.

Here’s the announcement from the USFS:

WILLOWS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 — The Forest Supervisor’s office in Willows will reopen to the public and will begin selling Christmas tree permits on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Office hours will be 8:00 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be closed for lunch 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Christmas tree permits can be purchased for $10 each, limited to one per household. The number of permits is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are good for this year only.

Permits can be purchased by mail or in person at the Willows, Upper Lake or Covelo forest offices or at one of these vendors: Upper Lake Grocery, M&M Feed, Keith’s Family Foods or Sacramento River Discovery Center. To purchase a permit by mail, please complete the Mail Order Form and print name, mailing address and phone number for each permit purchased. Include a check or money order made out to “USDA Forest Service” for $10 for each permit and send it to either the Willows, Upper Lake or Covelo office with “Christmas Tree Permit” written on the outside of the envelope. Mail-in requests received after December 14 will not be filled.

Persons must be at least 18 years old to purchase the permit. All Christmas tree permit sales are final; no refunds will be made. Christmas tree cutting will be allowed only in specific areas in the Mendocino National Forest. The permittee will receive a map of the forest and a tree tag. Permits may be used to cut a tree in any authorized area within the Mendocino National Forest.

When heading out to the forest to cut a Christmas tree, Forest officials remind visitors to follow these important tips for a safe and enjoyable experience:

Plan your trip and check the weather forecast.

Bring plenty of warm clothes, water, food, tire chains, shovel, a saw or axe to cut your tree and a tarp and rope to bring it home.

Keep vehicles on designated roads and be prepared for changing weather and road conditions. Be aware of safety hazards when travelling through a burned area.

Carry emergency equipment in vehicles and remember there may not be cell phone coverage.

Cut the tree early in the season before favorite cutting areas can’t be reached because of snow.

Make sure you are cutting a tree on the Mendocino National Forest and not on other federal, state or private lands.

Cut the tree as close as possible to the ground and leave as little of a stump as possible.

Attach the permit on the tree where it will be easily visible with the tree packed or tied on your vehicle for transport home.

Christmas tree permits are available from the following forest offices and vendors.

Mendocino National Forest Supervisor’s Office

825 N. Humboldt Ave.

Willows, CA 95988

(530) 934-3316

Upper Lake Ranger Station

10025 Elk Mountain Rd.

Upper Lake, CA 95485

(707) 275-2361

Covelo Ranger Station

78150 Covelo Rd.

Covelo, CA 95428

(707) 983-6118

Upper Lake Grocery

160 E. Hwy 20

Upper Lake, CA 95485

(707) 275-2380

M&M Feed

74540 Hill Rd.

Covelo, CA 95428

(707) 983-6273

Keith’s Family Foods

76201 Covelo Rd.

Covelo, CA 95428

(707) 983-6633

Sacramento River Discovery Center

1000 Sale Ln

Red Bluff, CA 96080

(530) 527-1196

More information about Christmas tree permits is available online.