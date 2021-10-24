The atmospheric river is here: SR 1 closed at Garcia River, flooding, accidents and rising rivers in Mendocino County and Northern CA (updated 4pm)

UPDATE 4 p.m. — Travel continues to be impacted by falling trees and debris, and vehicle accidents or vehicles off the road have been ongoing all day in Mendocino, Lake and Humboldt counties and across the region. As of now, State Route 1 is closed at the Garcia River due to flooding, according to an alert from Caltrans.

The Russian River (check levels here) and Navarro River (check levels here) are continuing to rise and both may reach above flood levels over the next 24 hours, as well as other smaller creeks and streams in low lying areas, which could close highways. The most recent official information about specific roads can be found at our list of resources at the bottom of this article.

Photos of rain, minor flooding and rising rivers have been circulating since this morning, and the Army Corps of Engineers have shared some photos of water levels at Lake Mendocino here:

Here’s a short video we took to illustrate the rising waters from around 3 p.m. on East Commercial Street near Lenore St. in Willits:

https://fb.watch/8RE0QQtl1q/

UPDATE 1 p.m. — The storm has brought significant debris and flooding to the region’s roadways, and the California Highway Patrol’s current incident page is full of vehicle accidents and reports of rocks and water in the roads. Emergency responders are moving quickly from incident to incidents to help motorists and put signage in place warning of flooding and other road dangers, but we recommend that residents stay home if at all possible today, and take extreme caution on the road if you need to go out.

There are currently accidents on State Route 20, and there have been numerous reports of vehicles off the roadway or debris in the road on State Route 128, U.S. Highway 101, State Route 162, Orr Springs Road, and a number of smaller roadways in the region. There trees or slides reported blocking roadways on the Comptche-Ukiah Road, Mill Creek Road in Ukiah, and a number of other places, The storm is expected to intensify over the next couple hours, and river flows will continue to rise after the rains have subsided, so residents should prepare for increased flooding over the course of the day.

We’ll continue to update, but we recommend checking the links below for the most current information — there are enough vehicle accidents and roadway debris right now that we will be unable to report on each individually. as conditions are changing rapidly.

MENDOCINO Co., 10/24/21 — Heavy rains arrived on the North Coast late Saturday night and are expected to continue through Monday morning, bringing a volume of water to our local waterways that is significantly above average for a typical October, and due to the ongoing drought these heavy rains could result in flooding in burn scars, low lying or flood-prone areas, overflowing of small creeks and streams, and rapidly rising rivers. Driving conditions are already difficult, with high winds and significant debris, rocks, and tree branches being reported on the roadways. Residents are urged to prepare for possible flooding and avoid travel if possible.

There has already been significant rain and high winds overnight and the storm system is expected to bring between four to eight inches of total precipitation over the next day. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for the area around State Route 175 in Hopland, as the Russian River flows are expected to rise rapidly, and flooding is also possible in the vicinity of Hopkins Fire burn scar in Calpella. The NWS has also placed the majority of Mendocino County and northeastern Lake County under a flood watch, noting that as of this morning, between two and five inches of rain had fallen, and another one to three inches are expected over the day — read the details here. High surf of up to 30 feet waves is also anticipated for the coast through Tuesday.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) has encouraged residents to prepare for flooding and power outages as needed. Sandbags are available at the Willits Police Station, hardware stores, and other locations around the county (we will continue to update). If you encounter flooded roadways or standing water in the road, do not attempt to drive through, and remember that any downed power lines may be still be live.

This storm is significantly above average in terms of strength and anticipated rainfall, as outlined by this explanation from the National Weather Prediction Center:

A unusually strong storm offshore the Pacific Northwest is strengthening on approach to the area, which will lead to very heavy rains in California. This thread aims to place the storm's strength into context. Image: 0000 UTC October 24 surface analysis from OPC/WPC. (1 of x) pic.twitter.com/eBzrHwOSmh — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) October 24, 2021

In parts of Northern California, local officials have issued evacuation warnings for burn scar areas in anticipation of possible debris flows, and a number of small streams and rivers may overflow their banks. Across the North Coast similar warnings have been issued, and the Eel River is also expected to flood at Fernbridge.

You can see the current wind totals here, and the current rain fall amounts here. NWS is collecting storm and damage reports from residents at this link. We will continue to update throughout the day, and we’ve put together a number of official websites and resources that we recommend for the most current official reports below.

Here’s some important resources to check for the most current information, as well as our general emergency resource guide. We will continue to update you as conditions change, and the most specific information from official agencies for your location can be found on these sites: