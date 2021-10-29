Small Business Administration offering low-interest disaster loans to Hopkins Fire victims

MENDOCINO Co., 10/28/21 — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making low-interest disaster loans available to Mendocino County residents affected by the 257-acre Hopkins Fire now that the incident has officially been declared a disaster by the state. There’s roughly two months to go before the deadline on Dec. 27. Anyone interested can go to the SBA’s website or call (202) 205-6734 for more information.

From https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov: “The SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster.”

Interested parties can apply online or submit their applications by mail to the following address:

Advertisements

U.S. Small Business Administration Processing and Disbursement Center 14925 Kingsport Road Fort Worth, TX 76155

Original press release below: