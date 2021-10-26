Search underway for Humboldt County hunter missing in the Covelo area

MENDOCINO Co., 10/25/21 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Mendocino County Search & Rescue have been conducting a search in the Covelo vicinity for John Davis, a 48-year old man from Humboldt County. Davis is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen on the morning of Sunday, October 24, 2021 while on a hiking and camping trip with his family, according to MCSO.

The search is being conducted near State Route 128, at the 8-mile bridge in the Covelo area and anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO by calling 707-463-4086. Davis was last seen wearing a camouflage rain jacket and neon green pants, with a reflective stripe. His dog was located during a search effort today.

Here’s the announcement from MCSO posted to Facebook:

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and Mendocino County Search & Rescue Team are currently conducting a missing person search in the area of Highway 162 at the 8-mile bridge near Covelo, California. The missing person was last seen yesterday (10-24-21) in the early morning hours while camping/hunting with family. Today searchers located the missing person’s dog and are asking the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 707-463-4086 regarding any potential sighting or known whereabouts. The missing person is identified as being:John Davis, 48 year-old male from Humboldt County (see photo), standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing: Camouflage Rain Jacket, Neon Green pants with reflective stripe.