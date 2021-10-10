Red flag warning issued for much of interior Mendocino County and the North Coast beginning tonight

MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/21 — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for much of the interior of Mendocino and Lake counties and the North Coast beginning Sunday evening and lasting through Tuesday, October 12. A red flag warning means that high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds are expected to increase the risk of potential fires in the region, and that any new fire starts could quickly increase in size.
The warning is currently in effect beginning 10 p.m. Sunday evening and lasting through 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and residents should take extra caution with any activities that may involve fire risks. Winds along ridges, especially above 1500 feet, could reach up to 40 mph, according to the NWS forecast.
In some portions of Northern California, PG&E is planning a power shut-off to reduce wildfire risks during the red flag event, but so far no planned power shut-offs have been announced for Mendocino County customers. The current planned power shut-offs for the next several days can be found here. PG&E has announced some shut-offs for Lake County customers and in other regions of interior Northern California.
There is also the potential for freezing temperatures in the interior valleys beginning Monday morning, so despite the potential for fire risks, residents should also make sure to protect pets and sensitive plants overnight.
The NWS weather statement notes:
Gusty northerly winds will increase across Mendocino and Lake Counties beginning late this evening in the wake of a passing dry cold front. Strongest winds will occur over upper slopes and ridges at elevations above 1500 feet where gusts of 30 to 40 mph may be observed. Northerlies then decrease over Mendocino Monday night while increasing over eastern Lake County and becoming northeasterly with similar wind speeds. While winds will remain lighter in some valleys with some decent humidity recovery, winds will remain brisk across mountain ridges with poor recoveries. Winds will remain breezy on Tuesday before diminishing late in the afternoon. These winds and low humidity, combined with still dry fuels across much of this area, will lead to critical fire weather conditions.NWS Eureka Fire Weather message for the morning of 10/10/21.
Here’s some important resources to check for the most current information about the upcoming fire weather and PG&E power shut-offs, as well as our general emergency resource guide. We will continue to update you as conditions change, and the most specific information from official agencies for your location can be found on these sites:
- Check the current PG&E weather forecast and look up possible power shut-off information for your address here
- General power shut-off information from PG&E
- Check the current NWS weather forecast and fire warnings for your location at the NWS weather website
- List of PG&E community resource centers that will be set up during this power shut-off
- Information about current Cal Fire managed wildfires can be found here
- Cal Fire Red Flag and fire weather alert website
- Cal Fire Mendocino Unit Twitter and Facebook
- Alert Wildfire camera network, including the North Coast and North Bay cameras
- Information about current AQI can be found at the local air district website, and also at the EPA Fire and Smoke air quality map
- Mendocino County’s new emergency map, Mendoready.org, which will show current info about evacuations and more
- Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Nixle webpage
- Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Twitter and Facebook
- Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office MendoAlert for emergency notifications, sign up for it here.
- current road conditions can be checked at the Caltrans’ “quick map”
- information about wildfire preparedness from Calfire at readyforwildfire.org (also an a phone app)
- Mendocino Voice emergency “need to know” information resources guide, with lots of information about emergency alerts, disaster preparedness, and more