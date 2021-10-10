Red flag warning issued for much of interior Mendocino County and the North Coast beginning tonight

MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/21 — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for much of the interior of Mendocino and Lake counties and the North Coast beginning Sunday evening and lasting through Tuesday, October 12. A red flag warning means that high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds are expected to increase the risk of potential fires in the region, and that any new fire starts could quickly increase in size.

NWS advisory map as of 10/10/21 at 10 a.m.

The warning is currently in effect beginning 10 p.m. Sunday evening and lasting through 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and residents should take extra caution with any activities that may involve fire risks. Winds along ridges, especially above 1500 feet, could reach up to 40 mph, according to the NWS forecast.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lake, NE Mendocino, & extreme SE Trinity counties from Monday morning & portions continuing thru 5 p.m. Tuesday for gusty north winds. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. Any fires that start will likely spread rapidly. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JVzWpoDBLh — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) October 10, 2021

In some portions of Northern California, PG&E is planning a power shut-off to reduce wildfire risks during the red flag event, but so far no planned power shut-offs have been announced for Mendocino County customers. The current planned power shut-offs for the next several days can be found here. PG&E has announced some shut-offs for Lake County customers and in other regions of interior Northern California.

There is also the potential for freezing temperatures in the interior valleys beginning Monday morning, so despite the potential for fire risks, residents should also make sure to protect pets and sensitive plants overnight.

A classic case of Fire and Ice!🔥❄



A cold front will move in Monday morning, likely bringing freezing temperatures for many interior valleys. Even colder temperatures are expected Tuesday.



This same front is driving the elevated winds and fire weather concerns early this week. pic.twitter.com/OWFSDzlEG5 — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) October 9, 2021 NWS Eureka Twitter page

The NWS weather statement notes:

Gusty northerly winds will increase across Mendocino and Lake Counties beginning late this evening in the wake of a passing dry cold front. Strongest winds will occur over upper slopes and ridges at elevations above 1500 feet where gusts of 30 to 40 mph may be observed. Northerlies then decrease over Mendocino Monday night while increasing over eastern Lake County and becoming northeasterly with similar wind speeds. While winds will remain lighter in some valleys with some decent humidity recovery, winds will remain brisk across mountain ridges with poor recoveries. Winds will remain breezy on Tuesday before diminishing late in the afternoon. These winds and low humidity, combined with still dry fuels across much of this area, will lead to critical fire weather conditions. NWS Eureka Fire Weather message for the morning of 10/10/21.

Here's some important resources to check for the most current information about the upcoming fire weather and PG&E power shut-offs, as well as our general emergency resource guide.