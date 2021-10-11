Fire crews quickly contain small fire in Covelo (updated 5:25)

UPDATE 5:25 p.m. — The sheriff’s office has confirmed that the fire is contained in the most recent Nixle alert; fire crews will remain on the scene for about an hour.

MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/21 — A fire involving a vehicle in the vicinity of Shady Lane and Biggar Lane in Covelo has now been contained thanks to the quick response of fire crews on the scene, according to scanner reports. The fire is being called the “Shady incident.”

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert warning residents to avoid the area: “Fire activity in the area of Shady lane and Biggar lane, Covelo. Fire personnel are on scene and law enforcement is en-route. Please use situational awareness and stay out of the area. Updates to follow as information becomes available.”

