Minnesota man arrested in Westport under suspicion of killing half-brother

MENDOCINO Co., 9/16/21 — A 39-year old man from Minnesota was arrested in Westport this Tuesday after he was determined to be the primary suspect in the disappearance of his half brother during a search by Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Mark David Schwinghammer, is accused of murdering 30-year old Timothy Dalton Sweet, also of Minnesota, whose body was discovered partially submerged at the bottom of a cliff on a beach near Wages Creek.

According to the statement from MCSO, Shwinghammer is alleged to have sent threatening messages to family members on Sunday, September 12, and deputies were requested to respond for a welfare check at a Westport residence. During that time, it was determined Sweet had left the residence. Subsequently, Shwinghammer reportedly called law enforcement claiming that his half brother had left a residence to collect mussels on a beach. Deputies began a search for Sweet, later locating his body, and further investigation and an autoposy determined he was the victim of a homicide. Shwinghammer was arrested on September 13, after a search was conducted.

“Anyone with information or contacts with Mark Schwinghammer or Timothy Sweet in the vicinity of the Westport Beach RV Park north of Westport on 09-12-2021 is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 707-234-2100,” the request states.

Here's the press release from MCSO:

DATE: “September 15, 2021”

