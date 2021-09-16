Minnesota man arrested in Westport under suspicion of killing half-brother

MENDOCINO Co., 9/16/21 — A 39-year old man from Minnesota was arrested in Westport this Tuesday after he was determined to be the primary suspect in the disappearance of his half brother during a search by Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Mark David Schwinghammer, is accused of murdering 30-year old Timothy Dalton Sweet, also of Minnesota, whose body was discovered partially submerged at the bottom of a cliff on a beach near Wages Creek.
According to the statement from MCSO, Shwinghammer is alleged to have sent threatening messages to family members on Sunday, September 12, and deputies were requested to respond for a welfare check at a Westport residence. During that time, it was determined Sweet had left the residence. Subsequently, Shwinghammer reportedly called law enforcement claiming that his half brother had left a residence to collect mussels on a beach. Deputies began a search for Sweet, later locating his body, and further investigation and an autoposy determined he was the victim of a homicide. Shwinghammer was arrested on September 13, after a search was conducted.
“Anyone with information or contacts with Mark Schwinghammer or Timothy Sweet in the vicinity of the Westport Beach RV Park north of Westport on 09-12-2021 is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 707-234-2100,” the request states.
Here’s the press release from MCSO:
DATE: “September 15, 2021”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Incident Number:
2021-23112
Crime/Incident:
187 PC (Murder)
Location:
37000 block of North Highway 1 in Westport, CA
Date of Incident:
09-12-2021
Time:
11:15 PM
Victim(s):
Timothy Dalton Sweet (30 year-old male from Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Suspect(s):
Mark David Schwinghammer (39 year-old male from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota)
Written By:
Detective Sergeant Luis M Espinoza #1228
Synopsis:
On 09-12-2021 at about 11:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were requested to conduct a welfare check in the 37000 block of North Highway 1 in Westport (California) concerning a threatening text message sent by Mark Schwinghammer to family members in the area.
It was also reported that a second person, later determined to be Timothy Sweet, was reported as having wandered away from the residence.
Based on the initial call for service, Mendocino County Mental Health was contacted but it was determined to not be a mental health related issue.
At about 11:55 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by Schwinghammer who was claiming his half-brother (Timothy Sweet) was missing after reportedly traveling to the beach to collect “mussels”.
Upon arrival, two Deputies began to search the area along the beach near Wages Creek.
Approximately one quarter mile south (west of Mile Post Marker 78 on Highway 1) and south of the Westport Cemetery, Sweet’s deceased body was located at the base of a rocky cliff and partially submerged in water.
Due to the changing tide conditions one Deputy needed to tread through deep water to a safe point along the beach while the remaining Deputy stood by with Sweet’s body.
As the tide continued to rise, resources from Westport Fire Department and the Fort Bragg Fire Department were requested for a cliff rescue to assist in extricating Sweet’s body and the remaining Deputy.
At about 3:45 AM, the recovery was completed and during a scene exam of Sweet’s body it was discovered he appeared to have died as a result of a homicide.
An autopsy was performed on Sweet’s body on 09-15-2021 and initial findings showed he died as a result of a physical assault.
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were dispatched to the scene and took over the investigation.
A search warrant was requested from a Mendocino County Superior Court Judge and served at about 7:00 AM on 09-13-2021.
Schwinghammer was contacted at the residence during the search warrant and at the end of the contact he was arrested for the murder based upon probable cause.
Schwinghammer was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $500,000.00 bail.
Schwinghammer is believed to have been in contact with campers within the park earlier that day.
