Fire weather watch Thursday night in eastern Mendocino County, most of Northern California; flex alert issued this evening

MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/21 — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Coast interior, including eastern Mendocino County, due to the possibility of dry lightning in Thursday night’s weather forecast. NWS Sacramento and NWS Bay Area have also issued a Fire Weather Watch for what seems like the rest of Northern California from Redding to Napa. While the area of Mendocino County currently thought to be at risk is relatively small, fire danger is high all across the region, and mutual aid resources are already strained due to major fires burning elsewhere.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for portions of NorCal. A chance of scattered t-storms could produce lightning and gusty winds. This may lead to critical fire weather conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gHgxy6BTHj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 8, 2021

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has also called for a “flex alert” this afternoon from 4 – 9 p.m., asking people to conserve energy to reduce strain on the grid statewide — more details here.

Locally, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms passing through Covelo and Round Valley between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. Thursday’s daytime high forecast in the 90s, with a night time low below 50 and calm winds under 10 mph. Most of the lightning is expected before 11 p.m. Things are expected to cool off slightly Friday with sunny skies and a daytime high around 85. Coastal Mendocino will be mild as usual with temperatures from the upper 40s to the lower 60s and patchy fog.

