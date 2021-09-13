Aircraft, ground crews responding to 5-acre McCutchan Fire near scene of Rock IC — (UPDATED: 3:30 p.m.)

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. — The fire has been estimated at roughly 5 acres, and appears to be burning just off U.S. Highway 101.

#McCutchan Initial Report: approx 5 acres of grass and brushy oak- aircraft are at scene-ground resources are making access. Located near the Pine Mountain area of Geysers Road, Hopland FIRE NAME CORRECTION: McCutchan Fire pic.twitter.com/134T3IGHMo — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) September 13, 2021

MENDOCINO Co., 9/13/21 — Air crews are responding to a small wildfire near the scene of the Rock Fire, which burned an estimated 30-40 acres of woodland Thursday night about 5 miles south of Hopland. The new blaze was reported just before to 2:30 p.m. Details are still emerging, but as of 2:45 p.m. there were no reports of evacuations or structures threatened.

EDITORS NOTE: The name of the McCutchan Incident was misspelled as McCutchen in early reports. Our headline has been corrected, but embedded social media posts from earlier in the day may still contain that error.

CURRENT FIRE IN THE AREA PINE MOUNTIAN AT GEYSERS RD, HOPLAND. THE FIRE IS IN THE SAME GENERAL AREA AS THE PERVIOUS ROCK FIRE INCIDENT. FIRE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL ARE ON SCENE, PLEASE USE SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND STAY OUT OF THE AREA. — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 13, 2021

Ground crews are working to gain access, but scanner traffic indicates that concerns have been raised about getting trapped in the area due to narrow roadways.