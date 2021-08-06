Wildfire smoke returns to Mendocino County skies

MENDOCINO Co., 8/6/21 — Drift smoke from major wildfires burning in other parts of Northern California have reached the North Coast over the last several days, leading to visible smoke and decreased air quality for portions of Mendocino County.

There are no active fires currently burning within the county, but a number of fires in northeastern portions of the state have grown rapidly, and brought a layer of wildfire smoke along with shifting winds. Current conditions can be found at the United State Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) AirNow.gov Fires and Smoke Map, which includes a variety of information about the location of fires, direction and intensity of drift smoke, and information from state and commercial air sensors.

So far, air quality conditions in Mendocino have not reached hazardous levels, but residents should be prepared for increased smoke over the coming days — and even small decreases in air quality can be difficult for people with respiratory issues or other health problems, a particular concern during the ongoing pandemic. Typically, the Mendocino Air Quality Management District tracks local conditions at mendoair.org, and will send out notifications when the county’s air censors reach hazardous conditions (sign up for air quality notifications here).

Advertisements

Portions of eastern Mendocino County and Lake County are currently experiencing some decreased air quality as of Friday morning, although the intensity and direction of drift smoke may shift with the growth of individual fires and as wind patterns shift over the course of the day. Based on the EPA’s maps, the fires currently sending smoke our way include the McFarland Fire in Trinity County, and the Monument Fire in Shasta County.

For those concerned about the health impacts of increased wildfire smoke, the CDC has tips about wildfire smoke and COVID-19, and about wildfire smoke in general. N95 masks are recommended, but may not filter out all particulates, and so it is best to avoid exposure to wildfire smoke when possible.

Advertisements

Here’s some additional resources to help you deal with the smoke from our Mendocino Voice guide to wildfire and emergency resources:

Mendocino Voice article on how to build your own cheap air purifier

Mendocino Voice 2018 article with tips about how to stay safe when the air quality is poor (note: N95 masks are not currently available for pick up)