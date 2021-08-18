Power lines down and involved in small vegetation fire with slow rate of spread near Fort Bragg — 11 PG&E customers lose service

UPDATE: 8 p.m. — A spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric says that 11 customers lost power in the area at 7:22 p.m. There is currently no estimate for when service will be restored for the customers affected.

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. — Emergency personnel are reporting the fire is small, with a low rate of spread. Inbound aircraft are being cancelled.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/21 — Scanner traffic indicates that firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Georges and Rhoda lanes just south of Fort Bragg, east of state Highway 1. As of 7:25 p.m., personnel on scene were reporting that power lines are down and involved in the fire. Aircraft are en-route.

