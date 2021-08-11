Forward progress stopped on 30-acre “Highway Fire” near 101 near Ukiah — evacuation orders lifted — warnings remain in place

6:55 p.m. — Warnings remain in place for the Vichy Springs, El Dorado, Deerwood and Knobb Hill areas, but the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that residents evacuated due to the Highway Fire can return to their homes.

4:55 p.m. — Cal Fire is estimating the fire at 30 acres.

#HighwayFire Update: approx. 30 acres, forward progress has been stopped. photo from Alert Wild Fire Ridgewood Grade camera: https://t.co/9ZMoQR1XiI



CAL FIRE MEU is assisting the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority with this fire in the City of Ukiah, Mendocino County #CALFIREMEU pic.twitter.com/5Xt1KxPPOf — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) August 11, 2021

Update: 4:35 p.m. — Scanner traffic indicates forward progress has been stopped but spot fires are still burning in the area.

Update: 4:30 p.m. — Cal Fire is responding to the fires. There are three tankers and a helicopter working in the area. First responders on the scene are using high-low sirens to aid in evacuation efforts.

Due to a fire in the area of Redemeyer Rd there is an evacuation order for the area of Redemeyer rd, Vichy Springs, and El Dorado area. There is a evacuation warning for the deerwood area and knob hill area. — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) August 11, 2021

Update: 4:05 p.m. — Scanner traffic indicates that evacuation orders and warnings are in the works for the area around Redemeyer Road and El Dorado Road, east of Highway 101. The winds are shifting to the south east, burning toward Vichy Springs Road.

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m. — Scanner traffic indicates that multiple spot fires are burning in the area and first responders are discussing the possibility of evacuating structures in the area. According to the California Highway Patrol, traffic was backing up on U.S. Highway 101 around 3:40 p.m.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/11/21 — Fire crews are currently responding to a vegetation fire, called the “Highway Incident” in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 101 and the Perkins Street exit, and highway traffic may be closed soon at Perkins Street. An air response is underway in addition to multiple fire crews from around the area.

At least one structure is involved and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office has sent a Nixle encouraging residents in the area to maintain situational awareness and be prepared to leave if conditions change. We will continue to update with new information as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.