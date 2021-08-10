Fire crews quickly respond to vegetation fire on Vichy Springs Road in Ukiah

MENDOCINO Co., 8/10/21 —- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a small vegetation fire that began around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of the Ukiah Gun Club at 2300 Vichy Springs Road, but the fire has been quickly controlled and resources are currently being released as crews mop up in the area. However, people are still being asked to avoid the area if possible to allow crews to continue to respond.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out a Nixle alert asking people to avoid the area to allow crews to respond — however, that Nixle alert included the incorrect address, of a previous fire at 4200 North State Street in the Ukiah area, and staff confirmed that this initial alert included an error. MCSO subsequently issued a new alert with the correct location of the fire.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.

