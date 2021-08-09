Excessive heat watch announced for inland Mendo on Wednesday – Thursday

MENDOCINO Co., 8/9/21 – The National Weather Service in Eureka has announced an excessive heat watch throughout much of Mendocino County interior this week, warning of dangerously high temperatures up to 105 degrees Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” forecasters said in a statement.

Area residents are advised to keep hydrated, stay out of the sun, check on elderly relatives and neighbors and avoid leaving children or pets unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances.

High heat is also expected in Lake, Humboldt and Trinity counties – and smoky conditions due to wildfire are persisting throughout most of Northern California, with a small patch of clean air above the Humboldt County coast on Monday afternoon. More information about air quality is available from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District.

Heat stroke and exhaustion symptoms Symptoms What to do Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating

– Cold, pale, clammy skin

– Fast, weak pulse

– Nausea or vomiting

– Muscle cramps

– Tiredness or weakness

– Dizziness

– Headache

– Fainting – Move to a cool place

– Loosen your clothes

– Put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath

– Sip water



Get medical help right away if:



– You are throwing up

– Your symptoms get worse

– Your symptoms last longer than one hour Heat Stroke – High body temperature (103℉ or higher)

– Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

– Fast, strong pulse

– Headache

– Dizziness

– Nausea

– Confusion

– Fainting – Call 911 immediately

– Move person to a cooler place

– Help lower temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

– Do NOT give the person anything to drink