Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire on Hwy 20 — possible false alarm (UPDATED: 3:45 p.m.)

Update: 3:45 p.m. — Brooktrails firefighters returning from the call said they were unable to locate a vehicle on fire. Highway 20 looks clear on the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident information page.

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on State Highway 20 outside of Willits this afternoon, according to scanner traffic. The vehicle involved is reportedly a truck pulling a trailer. It sounds like the brakes caught fire and the vehicle came to a stop near Mile Marker 20. The fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. Further details were not immediately available.