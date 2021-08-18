Crews responding to half-acre brush fire on East Gobbi in Ukiah — fire under control (UPDATED 2:35 p.m.)

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m. — Scanner traffic indicates the fire is contained. Firefighters estimate that mop-up will take about 30 minutes.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/18/21 — Fire crews in Ukiah are responding to a half-acre brush fire in 200 block of E. Gobbi Street. At least one structure is threatened, and emergency personnel are notifying the occupants of nearby addresses. Houses immediately next door have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged so far. Check back for additional details as this story gets updated.