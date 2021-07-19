Households impacted by the Broiler Fire are eligible for emergency CalFresh replacement benefits

MENDOCINO Co., 7/19/21 — Families and individuals who received California’s CalFresh EBT food benefits and were impacted by wildfire or power outages due the Broiler Fire are eligible to apply for emergency benefit replacements, according to an announcement from Mendocino County’s Health and Human Services Agency today. The request for replacement benefits must be submitted by August 6, 2021.

Here’s the announcement:

Timely Reporting Waiver For Mendocino County Households Affected by Broiler Fire The California Department of Social Services reports the Food and Nutrition Service has authorized a Timely Reporting Waiver for CalFresh Households who lost food due to the Broiler Fire Incident. Households in Redwood Valley, who lost food in the fire or due to the resulting power outages, will be given additional time to report their food loss and request replacement benefits. The Timely Reporting Waiver will allow affected CalFresh households until August 6, 2021, to request a replacement of food loss. To request replacement benefits, please contact the Mendocino County Employment and Family Services Division by contacting their worker directly or by calling: (707) 463-7700 or toll free at 1 (877) 327-1711. Households can also request replacements online at www.GetCalFresh.org Mendocino County HHSA, 7/19/21