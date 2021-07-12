Free firewood available with permit near Pine Mountain Lookout cabin in Mendocino National Forest

MENDOCINO Co., 7/12/21 — Fire firewood is available at the side of the road near the Pine Mountain Lookout cabin iim the Mendocino National Forest for residents who have a current firewood permit from the Forest Service (USFS). The cabin is located northwest of Upper Lake, and the wood consists primarily of cut and seasoned Douglas fir and sugar and ponderosa pine.

The firewood is for residential use and permits cost $5 — there is a four cord minimum and 12 cord maximum for firewood per permit holder each calendar year. More information about the permits is included in this article and the announcement below.

The firewood was cut from about 100 trees that had been killed by the western pine beetle and drought, and were subsequently felled by USFS for public safety reasons.

Here’s the announcement from the Mendocino National Forest:

UPPER LAKE, Calif., July 9, 2021—Cut firewood is available to members of the public with a valid firewood permit. Mendocino National Forest staff recently felled about 100 trees killed by western pine beetle and drought for public safety near the Pine Mountain Lookout rental cabin about 20 miles northwest of Upper Lake. The trees were cut into firewood-sized pieces and stacked along Forest Road 18N69 at the junction of Forest Road 18NO5. Firewood mainly consists of seasoned Douglas-fir and sugar or ponderosa pine. Firewood is only available for personal use. Personal use firewood permits cost $5 a cord with a four-cord minimum and a maximum of 12 cords purchased within a calendar year. Firewood permits can be purchased in person from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays from the district offices in Covelo and Upper Lake. Otherwise, a mail-in order form is available online. Only the cut and stacked wood is available for gathering. Because this particular area is within a designated late successional forest reserve, no other wood cutting or gathering is allowed beyond what’s been stacked along the roadsides. No trees may be cut in the area. To access cut wood behind the gate on the lookout entrance road, contact the Upper Lake district office to obtain the lock combination at 707-275-2361.For more information about permits for firewood or other forest products, visit the Mendocino National Forest’s “Passes and Permits” webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino. USFS press release