Firewood permits from Mendocino National Forest available now

MENDOCINO Co., 4/3/21 — Firewood permits are now available from the Mendocino National Forest and can purchased online. Permits are $5/cord with a minimum four cords purchased, and the wood collected must meet permit specifications, and are limited to dead and downed wood.

The details about how to apply are in the press release below:

WILLOWS, Calif., April 1, 2021—Personal firewoodpermits are available for purchase from the Mendocino National Forest. Permits are only available by mail. Cost is $5 a cord, with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. It is illegal to remove firewood from the forest without a valid permit.

Download a firewood permit request form at https://go.usa.gov/xH3kD and follow the mail-in instructions. Please allow three weeks to receive the permit tags and a map of cutting areas on the forest. A third-party authorization form to allow another person to cut wood for the permit holder is available upon request at the time of purchase. All firewood permit sales are final; no refunds.

All firewood removed from the forest must be dead and already on the ground. The maximum length for a piece of wood to be removed is 6 feet.

A cord of wood is a well-stacked pile measuring 4 feet by 4 feet by 8 feet. A chart of truck bed sizes and approximate cord capacity is available online athttps://go.usa.gov/xH38E.

Firewood collected within Lake and Mendocino counties is subject to state and federal quarantines to limit the spread of the sudden oak death pathogen. Firewood taken from these counties can only be transported into other sudden oak death quarantined counties, such as Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Marin, Monterrey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Trinity.