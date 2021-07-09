Broiler Fire started by Flow Cannabis mower, company issues statement acknowledging responsibility for fire ignition

MENDOCINO Co., 7/9/21 — Flow Cannabis, a cannabis company often known locally as Flow Kana, released a statement this morning taking responsibility for igniting the Broiler Fire.

In the statement issued this morning, Flow Cannabis Co. president Jerom Fawsom acknowledged that “the information we have to date indicates that the July 7, 2021, Redwood Valley fire originated on our property, after the blades of a mower, operated by our employee, struck rock, causing a spark.”

The Broiler Fire, which began just after 2:30 p.m. on July 7, destroyed three residences and another six outbuildings, and displaced at least two families — more information and their GoFundMes pages can be found in our previous coverage.

An earlier statement issued on Thursday from the company’s vice president of real estate noted that the company was cooperating with an ongoing investigation, but did not provide further details. The company has not yet responded to a request for from The Mendocino Voice concerning Thursday’s statement.

In Friday’s statement Fawsom says, “We are actively reaching out to the impacted families as well as local community organizations to assist with recovery efforts and community healing, including The Humane Society of Inland Mendocino, the Fire Safe Council of Mendocino County, and Redwood Valley Emergency Fund.”

Cal Fire officials have regularly discouraged residents from mowing or operating landscaping equipment in dry vegetation during the hot hours of the day, since this can cause sparks that are particularly dangerous with low humidity and dry vegetation levels. The Ranch Fire, which grew to be part of the largest fire in the state in 2019, was started due to sparks from a rancher driving a steel stake.

Here’s the full statement from Flow Cannabis Co.:

Broiler Creek Fire Statement – 7/9/21 Over the course of the past 48 hours, we have been in conversation with local authorities supporting the fire investigation. The information we have to date indicates that the July 7, 2021, Redwood Valley fire originated on our property, after the blades of a mower, operated by our employee, struck rock, causing a spark. Words cannot express how truly sorry we are for the stress, anxiety, fear, and loss that our Redwood Valley neighbors have endured as a result. Nor can words express how truly grateful we are to the first responders who were immediately on the scene and who, through their heroic and coordinated efforts, prevented further devastation. We are actively reaching out to the impacted families as well as local community organizations to assist with recovery efforts and community healing, including The Humane Society of Inland Mendocino, the Fire Safe Council of Mendocino County, and Redwood Valley Emergency Fund. We are dedicated to keeping our employees, neighbors and local community safe. We are mindful and vigilant of the wildfire danger that exists in our community and committed to working closely with fire officials to improve our current fire prevention program and ensure that, moving forward, we are at the forefront of wildfire prevention. Jarom Fawson, President of Flow Cannabis Co. [email protected]