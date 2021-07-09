At least 5 attendees of Willits Frontier Days & 2 employees of Jensen’s Restaurant test positive for COVID

MENDOCINO Co., 7/9/20 — Mendocino Public Health has announced that at least five people who attended Willits Frontier Days festivities have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as two employees of Jensen’s Restaurant in Ukiah. To date, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 4,428. For information on where to receive COVID-19 testing in Mendocino County, please visit the county’s testing website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-testing.

Public Notice: Positive COVID-19 Cases Identified among: Jensen’s Restaurant and Willits

Frontier Days events.



Frontier Days June 25th – July 4th, 2021.

Jensen’s Restaurant June 28th – July 1st, 2021.



With these confirmed cases, members of the public who have attended either location or event

might have been exposed to COVID-19, and are advised to seek COVID-19 testing if

unvaccinated, or to seek testing if exhibiting symptoms while vaccinated.



At least five people who attended Willits Frontier Days, and two employees of Jensen’s

Restaurant (1550 Lovers Lane, Ukiah) have recently tested Positive for COVID-19.



Public Health is prepared for the possibility of outbreaks due to increased close contact during

the summer months. Public Health still urges members of the public to exercise their best

judgment when choosing to attend events that might carry with them a higher risk of exposure



Investigations are underway to determine the extent that these individuals might have had

close contact with the public. Jensen’s Restaurant reported their two cases to Public Health,

and those individuals are currently in isolation. We appreciate Jensen’s and Frontier Days

efforts to find those who could be exposed, and Public Health only publishes their names since

we are unable to identify everyone in the public who could have been exposed.



Public Health Officers Dr. Andy Coren and Dr. Noemi Doohan would like to emphasize the

importance of staying home from work when exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. Common

symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include chills,

muscle pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting,

diarrhea, or new loss of taste or smell.



We ask that the community stay vigilant and follow the guidance outlined by the California

Department of Public Health and Mendocino County Public Health. For more information about

COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19

Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit our website at: www.mendocinocounty.org/covid19.