Stand-off on Coyote Valley Rancheria ends peacefully (updated 7pm)

UPDATE 7 p.m. — According to the MCSO Whipple, the man engaged in a stand off on the Coyote Valley Rancheria, “surrendered peacefully at 5:10 p.m.”

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 6/4/21 — Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies and the multi-agency SWAT team is engaged in a stand-off situation with a man barricaded in a shed in the housing area of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Rancheria, near Redwood Valley. The rancheria is in a shelter-in-place at the recommendation of the sheriff and by order of the tribal government, and a great many law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, as well as Redwood Valley Fire and MedStar are on the scene.

According to Captain Greg Van Patten of the MCSO, the situation began around 7 a.m. when deputies arrived to serve a warrant on Tiny Whipple — tribal elder Pricilla Hunter wished it made clear that Whipple is not a tribal member.

According to Van Patten, Whipple had been sought for quite some time, and had successfully evaded capture in the past. This morning deputies arrived to serve a warrant for related to weapons charges, and fleeing. Whipple then barricaded himself in a shed, adjacent to one of the homes, and deputies have reason to suspect that he is armed.

As Van Patten explained, “Without the patrol deputies themselves being able to negotiate him out,” SWAT was called in. In Mendocino County the SWAT team is made up of officers from the MCSO, and the three local police departments.

It appears that Whipple may have made statements about having a firearm, and that perhaps the sound of a firearm being loaded was heard, and as such this is being treated with substantial caution.

We’ll continue to update.