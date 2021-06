WILLITS, 7/6/21 — Willits residents may have heard some sirens disturbing their Sunday morning. A small fire in a home in Willits has been contained as of 10:30 a.m. The fire was called in around 10 a.m., but the quick work of the Little Lake Fire Department got the blaze stopped. The home in question was near the Skunk Train tracks, and was called the Rail Incident.

Fire fighters will remain on the scene for about an hour to mop up.