PG&E holding North Coast wildfire safety webinar on May 26

MENDOCINO Co., 5/24/21 — Wildfires have begun across California, with a number of red flag days already occurring in the North Bay. PG&E is holding a series of webinars focused on wildfire safety throughout California, and the virtual event for Humboldt, Mendocino, Trinity and Siskiyou counties will be taking place on May 26 for 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. The webinar will include information about planned power shut-off events, which are likely to occur across the region during times of high winds, low humidity, and fire weather.

Here’s the announcement from PG&E:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — As part of its commitment to the safety of its customers and the communities it serves, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is working year‑round to make its system safer, to prevent wildfires and to improve Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

To share its wildfire prevention plans in 2021 and listen to customers’ feedback, PG&E is hosting a series of weekly regional wildfire safety webinars. Each event will feature a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to PG&E subject matter experts.

During the events, the PG&E team will discuss:

PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts

Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after PSPS events

Improvements to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

The webinar events take place each Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and continue through the summer. The following webinars are planned through May:

May 6 – Nevada County

May 13 – Lassen, Plumas, Sierra and Tehama Counties

May 20 – Shasta County

May 26 – Humboldt, Mendocino, Trinity and Siskiyou Counties

While the webinar events will focus on regional work in the listed counties, all PG&E customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and a dial-in number is available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For the full webinar events schedule, information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found atsafetyactioncenter.pge.com.