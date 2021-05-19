Mendocino Co. launches new emergency preparedness “Know Your Zone” campaign

MENDOCINO Co., 5/18/21 — Wildfires have begun across California this month, and to help residents prepare and register for emergency alerts, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the county’s Office of Emergency Services will be launching a new public safety and emergency preparedness campaign on May 26. From 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. that day, there will be test of the new “Wireless Emergency Alert” activation protocols, as well as the unveiling of a new website with predefined evacuation zones and other emergency resources for Mendocino County residents.

These new protocols are intended to facilitate more efficient emergency responses and increase public safety in upcoming natural disasters or other situations. The predefined evacuation zones are intended to facilitate more efficient evacuation procedures in future emergencies, and residents are encouraged to “know your zone” as part of their disaster preparations. The wireless alert system functions similar to an amber alert, resulting in a tone and vibration sent to cellular phones, as well as a link to more information.

Here’s the announcement from the Sheriff’s Office with more details:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Subject: Mendocino County Public Alert & Warning Exercise (#KnowYourZoneMendo)



Contact: Brentt L. Blaser at [email protected]



Mendocino County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Services will be testing Mass Notification Systems from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021. Testing will focus on the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) activation protocols, new online resources, and new predefined evacuation zones.



During actual emergencies these systems will be used to provide information to residents and visitors. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services want to ensure these procedures are tested and encourage the public to learn about the new online resources and evacuation zones before the next emergency. This way if we experience any challenges, we can adjust. These systems are used in response to all hazards or emergencies where immediate action from the public is necessary.



The Wireless Emergency Alert system is similar to the Amber Alert system in which you will hear a special tone and vibration on your mobile device, which will repeat twice. Participants will also receive a short text message directing them to online resources.



For more information on Wireless Emergency Alerts go to: FCC website: https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/wireless-emergency-alerts-wea Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184