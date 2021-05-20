In letter to Mendocino Co. Dr. Coren urges continued testing, mask wearing, vaccination

WILLITS, 5/20/21 — Mendocino is in the midst of a new small surge in COVID cases, though this one does not appear to be as severe or fast as previous ones. However, that’s hard to know for sure because the number of people getting tested has plummeted, meaning the surge we are seeing now could be significantly more serious than our limited testing reveals. What’s more, genome sequencing has revealed the more dangerous U.K., Californian, and Brazilian variants of the virus have infected people in Mendocino County — and the especially worrisome India variant has been detected in nearby counties.

About half of Mendocino County residents have been vaccinated, but that means that many remain unprotected, and with restrictions loosening, and more contagious and virulent strains arriving, this is a perfect environment for another summer surge among the unvaccinated.

To that end, Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren sent an open letter out to Mendocino County residents this morning, urging them to continue wearing masks in public, continue getting tested, and to get a vaccine as soon as possible.

This new graph shows total case count on the left axis. On the right axis are the daily new cases, as well as a 7 day, lagging, rolling average of daily increases. As you can see, the past moth or so shows an uptick in cases, with a substantial increasing trend in the last week. We’ve reset this graph to start on Jan. 1, 2021, to give a clear view of how the pandemic has progressed since the height of the surge just after New Years Day. The green bars are holidays (or the Friday before a holiday when data was no available for that day), first Easter then Mother’s Day. In recent months the county has stopped providing data on weekend, and gives three days worth of data on Mondays, which produces the recurring blank followed by a spike pattern. However, the 7-day average line smooths this data gap out.

Here is the letter from Coren:

Open Letter to Mendocino County Residents:

Mendocino County was one of the first in California assigned to the Yellow Tier (least restrictive) with less than 15 new Covid cases per week. We had no one in our hospitals most days, and deaths were rare. Over 59.6% of our community has now received at least one dose of vaccine.

A lot has changed in the last two weeks. New cases have nearly tripled, and more are in the hospital. We see this pattern in a surge. Testing is way down, crippling our ability to quarantine and blinding us to the spread of disease and the increase of variants in our community; this hurts our most vulnerable and essential workers who have not been able to get vaccinated.

This past week President Biden and Governor Newsome announced that some people might not need masks since vaccines are effective. So, many people, employers, and store owners want to stop following the State and County mandates that are still in force. Yet masks have proven effective from operating rooms to industry. They are cheap, effective, and accessible. Wearing a mask prevents the disease from spreading to those still at risk.

As the Public Health Officer for Mendocino County, I have been asked what we should do now?

Here are my thoughts:

There is science behind the statements made by the President, the Governor, and the CDC. These statements should give us HOPE but not be taken as the WHOLE TRUTH. There are many unanswered questions like how long do these vaccines last? How effective are they for the elderly or ill? How effective are they against the new variants? Do they prevent transmission? Ending the mask requirement may be ok for some now, but not for all. There is now a danger of surge, which could cripple our economy just as we are trying to get back to normal.

We are living in 2 worlds, one for those who are vaccinated and are very safe. Another world (over half in Mendocino County) exists for those who are not fully vaccinated – for various reasons. Some have not been able to get a vaccine due to transportation or work. Some are suspicious of the health system, the government, fear being fired or being deported. And some still fear side-effects of vaccination more than Covid, which has claimed over 3 million lives worldwide, almost 600 thousand in the US, and 49 of our Mendocino County neighbors.

We continue making vaccinations available to all. My advice is to GET VACCINATED and wear your MASKS in public, inside or outside, when you cannot keep 6 feet of distance from others who are not part of your household and may unwittingly carry this deadly virus.

Have parties and events outside as much as possible. Keep the numbers low and eat outside 6 feet apart.

TEST often (I recommend monthly) whether or not you are vaccinated– especially before big events (graduation or other celebrations) or travel (and upon return). Testing helps us know what is happening in our community and makes disease control possible. And if you are called for an abnormal result, please cooperate to protect yourself and your loved ones so the County can offer services you may need.

Working together, our County will keep the spread of COVID down, and we will be able to return to work and play soon.

Andrew Coren, M.D.

Mendocino County Health Officer