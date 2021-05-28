Heat wave forecast starting Saturday in Northern California; Cal Fire urges fire safety into Memorial Day weekend

MENDOCINO Co., 5/28/21 — Much of California is facing considerable drought, which has also brought above average levels of dry vegetation throughout the region, increasing the risk of potential fire. Mendocino County has already seen several vegetation fires, and Cal Fire has responded to 2,265 wildfires since January 1. As people prepare for holiday weekend activities, the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to rise significantly across Northern California, possibly reaching over 100 degrees in parts of interior Mendocino County from Sunday through Wednesday. Cal Fire is urging people to remember to take precautions to prevent accidental fires — including vehicle safety, mowing and yard work safety, and being careful while grilling and camping.

Here’s some additional tips from Cal Fire:

Sacramento – As we roll into the official start of summer, CAL FIRE is urging Californians to be extra cautious this Memorial Day weekend and take steps to help prevent wildfire, drownings, and other accidents. Since January 1st, CAL FIRE has responded to 2,265 wildfires and more than 195,000 other incidents.

“Approximately 95% of all wildfires in California are caused by human activity, and each year we see disasters that could have been prevented” said Chief Thom Porter, CAL FIRE director. “The dry conditions and increased temperatures throughout the state have created a situation where a fire could easily spark, so we ask everyone to be cautious as they enjoy their time outdoors.”

If you plan on driving to your holiday destination:

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the ground, which can cause aspark and potentially a wildfire.

When towing, make sure trailer chains are properly secured.

Never drive or pull over into dry grass, which can start a wildfire.If you are staying around your home:

If using equipment, check that spark arresters and equipment are in good working condition. Use it priorto 10:00 a.m., and avoid yardwork on hot, dry and windy days.

Make sure you use the right tool for the job – lawnmowers are for cutting grass only.

If grilling, never leave the grill unattended and always watch what you grill.If you plan on going camping:

• Make sure to obtain a campfire permit and check for local fire restrictions.

• If you plan on having a campfire, make sure it is legal to do so. Clear grass, leaves, and other debriswithin a 10-foot perimeter of the ring.

• Make sure all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving.

• Buy your firewood where you burn it, that way you are not spreading dangerous insects and diseases.Water drownings increase dramatically during Memorial Day weekend.

Never swim alone and if you are not a strong swimmer, always wear a life jacket.

Children should always wear a life jacket in or around water and be supervised by a responsible adultwithin arm’s reach.

Be particularly cautious of rivers and waterways with rapid currents and never underestimate calmwater.

Drinking while boating/swimming is just as dangerous as drinking and driving on the roadways.For more ways to be safe this holiday, visit www.fire.ca.gov or www.ReadyforWildfire.org.