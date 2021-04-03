UPD makes statement in police beating of Ukiah man, local politicians speak out — protest planned — even more video emerges

MENDOCINO Co., 4/3/21 — The Ukiah Police Department issued a statement in the police beating of Gerardo Magdaleno yesterday afternoon, in which they characterized the punches officers delivered as “numerous distraction strikes to the suspect’s head,” though the account does not mention the kicks. In the statement, the department does not say which officers were involved in the beating, nor does it say if there have been any disciplinary actions. They do note that, “As with any Use of Force instances, this incident will be evaluated and investigated per UPD Policy.” (Read the use of force policy, section 300 of the manual)

Since the beating occurred Thursday, the videos have circulated widely on social media, and the press, raising a public outcry with local politicians calling for investigation. A protest has been planned for noon on Saturday at Low Gap Rd. and Bush St., with a plan to march to the UPD station.

In addition, yet more video of the beating has come to light, with at least three distinct angles now available, thus showing the beating in its entirety. Based on these multiple videos it appears that UPD officers tased Magdaleno at least three times, including at least once while restrained by other officers. They also punched and kicked him numerous times, while on the ground.

In a brief interview, Ukiah Mayor Juan Orozco said, “I have no doubt that there needs to be accountability and there needs to be an investigation. The person [Magdaleno] didn’t have a weapon, and there’s no need to beat someone when the person is already under control. And in one of the videos i saw they already had him on the ground — why’d they punch him on the ground? We’re definitely going to look into that and there’s going to be consequences.”

In another interview City Councilmember Mari Rodin said, “I think it’s an extremely disturbing video, and…it demonstrates how imperative it is that Mendocino County gets its mental health services in order and that we figure out how we’re going to spend the Measure B money that helps people just like this….we have to get our mental health services in order.”

“What we see in the video is disturbing, and we need to find out more about what happen, I just hesitate to say more than that, except that it’s disturbing…I think this needs to be investigated for sure, on the face of it we see a defenseless person who is mentally ill a defenseless person being beaten up, but I don’t know the story and I think to be fair we need an airing of it.”

Here is the new video, warning this video is graphic and contains nudity:

UPD press release: