Turnout Fire day 3: Fire holding steady at 200 acres, 25% contained, with cooler weather forecast

WILLITS, 4/20/21 — As of Tuesday evening the Turnout Fire, which is burning a few hundred yards north of SR-253, between Ukiah and Boonville, is holding stead at 200 acres with 25% containment*. It should be noted that the standard of “containment” is a high one, indicating that a firm and total break has been built that that a very high certainty of containing the fire if it flares up. However, just because the fire is only 20% contained doesn’t mean that lesser levels of control haven’t been obtained. For instance the fire my have burned itself out in some areas, or other areas may have a hose-line around, or a hand-line, but not a total containment line.

Given that the fire has held steady at 200 acres all day, after only growing a few acres yesterday, it seems that the fire coming well under control, even without total containment. Today 147 personnel were working the fire, with limited air support. According to the Cal Fire press release for the evening:

Firefighters will remain at scene throughout the night to extinguish hotspots. They continue to be challenged by the steep, rugged terrain but worked to add depth to containment lines, remove hazard trees, and construct direct handline today. Cal Fire

Starting this weekend there is some chance of rain, which should help to wrap up the fire.

If you can’t see the PDF below, follow this link: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/PM-Turnout-Fire-CAL-FIRE-Incident-Update-4-202021.pdf

Here is our reporting from yesterday.

*A typo in an earlier version accidentally said that the containment was at 20%, it is in fact 25%.